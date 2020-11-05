JAL to use biofuels made from household garbage in 2022

Japan Airlines planes are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct 30, 2020. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: Japan Airlines will use biofuels made from household garbage starting as early as fiscal 2022 as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, company sources said on Thursday.

The airline plans to refuel in San Francisco its aircraft connecting the United States and Japan and will use recycled aviation fuel produced by US startup Fulcrum BioEnergy, the sources said.

JAL invested around 900 million yen (US$8.6 million) in the startup in 2018.

The airline, which has occasionally used the newly-developed biofuel in the past, will introduce it on a regular basis from April 2022 at the earliest.

It is aiming to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 by introducing advanced jets and fuels while also buying emission credits from other airlines.

The International Air Transport Association has introduced its action plan to halve CO2 emissions from the aviation industry around the world by 2050 compared to the levels in 2005.

Among Japanese airlines, ANA Holdings, the parent of All Nippon Airways, also plans to start using biofuels made from waste food as early as 2023.