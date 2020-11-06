Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nearly all Cathay Pacific pilots, cabin crew sign new salary-slashing contracts
Business

Nearly all Cathay Pacific pilots, cabin crew sign new salary-slashing contracts

published : 6 Nov 2020 at 10:24

writer: South China Morning Post

Nearly all pilots with Cathay Pacific have signed new contracts to reduce their pay and benefits. (South China Morning Post photo)
Nearly all pilots with Cathay Pacific have signed new contracts to reduce their pay and benefits. (South China Morning Post photo)

Nearly all of Cathay Pacific's pilots and more than 90% of its cabin crew have signed new, cheaper employment contracts, the airline revealed on Thursday.

In all, 2,613 of its pilots and 7,346 cabin crew accepted the take-it-or-leave-it deals, representing 98.5% and 91.6% of the two groups, respectively.

In its announcement, Hong Kong's flagship carrier also said staff members who refused to sign the new contracts would be leaving the company but receive exit packages that went beyond statutory requirements.

The airline added severance payouts would not be offset against pension contributions.

"We have jobs for every pilot who was offered COS18 [contract] and we wanted a 100 per cent take up," Cathay's director of flight operations Chris Kempis said in a Thursday internal memo tipping how many had signed new contracts.

"However, we also realised that it was possible that some would choose to leave us rather than accept."

In making the official announcement shortly thereafter, director of service delivery Alex McGowan said: "I am very grateful that over 90 per cent of cabin crew who were offered a role have chosen to remain part of our team."

Hong Kong's flag carrier, which has more than 2,000 city-based pilots, previously said it would rehire redundant pilots to backfill positions. The latest memo from Kempis did not indicate if the airline would proceed with that commitment.

Two weeks ago, Cathay asked staff to sign new contracts that cut pay for flight attendants by 20% to 40%, and 40% to 60% for aircrew, according to their respective unions.

More than 90% of Cathay's 8,000 remaining cabin crew have signed their new contracts.

The deadline for accepting the new contracts expired at the end of Wednesday with anyone refusing to sign having their jobs terminated.

The new deals came as part of the airline's restructuring package, in which it also laid off 5,900 people - most of them in Hong Kong - and shut down its regional Cathay Dragon brand, in a desperate attempt to ease the devastating financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

China bars travellers from Britain, France, India

BEIJING: China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as coronavirus cases surge around the world.

11:02
World

Ancient skeleton found in Germany offers clues on prehistoric era

BERLIN: German researchers are piecing together the life of a prehistoric woman who died more than 5,000 years ago in the Neolithic period, after her skeleton was found during excavation works for wind turbines.

10:45
World

Star Wars toys discovered in bin bags net B16m for UK couple

LONDON: A British couple have thanked their lucky stars after a garage full of bin bags left to them by a neighbour yielded a trove of Star Wars toys worth £400,000 (16 million baht).

10:45