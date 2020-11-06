Thai instant tea maker insists it's safe, after Taipei rejects shipment

Some of the ChaTraMue products available in Thailand. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Thai producer of a shipment of instant tea rejected by Taiwanese officials because of the level of insecticide said on Friday that it was safe and the level of Fipronil was within safe limits.

Cha Thai International Co, which produces ChaTraMue tea, said in a statement that all its products sold in Thailand conformed to the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA allowed a maximum residue level of Fipronil of 0.005 parts per million (ppm), the company said.

The Taiwanese Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday rejected a five-tonne shipment of its vanilla flavoured instant red tea, saying it contained Fipronil residue above its set limit of 0.002 ppm.

The company statement pointed out the difference between the acceptable limits in Thailand and Taiwan. It had tested the pesticide level in the shipment to Taiwan and it was not over the limit, the statement said.

The instant tea is imported and distributed in Taiwan by Bos Lifestyle Co, based in Taipei. Previous shipments had been allowed to enter Taiwan, the statement said.

The ChaTraMue brand, also known as Number One Brand Tea, was established in 1945. It has branches in eight countries, including China and Hong Kong, the statement said.