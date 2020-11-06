Section
Malaysia plans extra B148bn for special Covid-19 fund
Business

Malaysia plans extra B148bn for special Covid-19 fund

published : 6 Nov 2020 at 16:36

writer: Reuters

Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz holds a bag containing the 2021 budget as he poses for a picture outside the Finance Ministry building in Putrajaya on Friday.(Reuters photo)
Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz holds a bag containing the 2021 budget as he poses for a picture outside the Finance Ministry building in Putrajaya on Friday.(Reuters photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's government plans to add a further 20 billion ringgit (148 billion baht) to a new fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.

The move will increase the size of the Covid-19 fund to 65 billion ringgit to fund aid packages, the needs of frontline workers, and the procurement of vaccines, Tengku Zafrul said as he presented the 2021 budget.

The budget is the first by the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took over in March just as the pandemic took hold.

The premier also faces the challenge of securing enough support for the budget when it comes up for a vote in parliament on Nov 25, amid a leadership challenge and cracks in his ruling coalition.

