5G zone planned in Rayong

Mr Buddhipongse, centre, at the MoU signing ceremony. The pilot project for the 5G special zone development covers 10 sq km.

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) plans to establish a 5G special zone in Rayong's Ban Chang district by the end of this year to serve new S-curve industries and lure global tech giants to the area with incentives.

The zone is to be developed as a new smart city embedded with 5G solutions and innovation technology.

Several large tech multinationals have expressed interest in investing in the zone, including Xiaomi, Huawei, Cisco and VMware, said Kanit Sangsubhan, the EECO's secretary-general.

The EECO and state telecom enterprise TOT on Monday signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation on telecom infrastructure installation under an infra-sharing concept for 5G solutions in the EEC.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the digital economy and society (DES) minister.

Mr Kanit said the zone, which lies between Map Ta Phut industrial estate and U-tapao airport in Rayong, is best suited to serve as a pilot project for 5G special development.

The zone spans 10 square kilometres.

He said the EECO, the Board of Investment (BoI) and the DES Ministry will hold talks to thrash out details for the zone's development plan, including ways to accommodate big enterprises investing in the area, as well as additional incentives apart from those already provided by the BoI.

The incentives are expected to draw in high-skilled tech workers to the country, said Mr Kanit.

Details of the plan and incentives are expected to be completed in three months, he said.

"The 5G special zone development in Ban Chang will become a smart city with 5G tech," said Mr Kanit.

"It will serve as a smart city prototype for other zones in the near future."

TOT acting president Morakot Thienmontree said the state enterprise has a clear picture of its business positioning as an infra-sharing provider, which could create mutual benefits for related parties.

Earlier this year, TOT clinched MoUs with 11 telecom operators under a telecom network-sharing scheme to boost innovation development cooperation, reduce duplication of network investment and ensure cost savings.

TOT owns scores of telecom infrastructure nationwide, including cable conduits, cement poles and fibre-optic cables.

"The infra-sharing plan and 5G solutions development via a vertical industry should boost EEC development as an efficient engine driving the overall economy," said Mr Morakot.

TOT has said it plans to upgrade its core networks as well as install new ones using 5G standalone technology on the 26-gigahertz spectrum range, as part of the EEC's 4.9-billion-baht budget.

TOT set aside 13 billion baht for the total network installation, which is projected to be completed in a few years.