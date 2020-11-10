Thais love to talk shopping on Twitter

Twitter is a source of shopping information for major online sales for Thais, according to a study by Statista. (Bangkok Post photo)

Twitter has become a source of shopping information for major online sales days such as the upcoming Singles Day on Nov 11.

A study by Statista found US$3.53 trillion was spent on e-commerce worldwide in 2019, while data from MediaRadar found e-commerce ad spending jumped from $4.8 million to $9.6 million during the pandemic.

In Thailand, the e-commerce and mobile commerce market combined is valued at $39.8 billion.

During Covid-19, while shopping malls in Thailand were closed and lockdowns were in force, there was a dramatic shift by consumers to shopping online.

With online shopping an important part of daily lives, brands are investing to better understand what consumers like and dislike, what influences their purchase decisions, and how the online purchase process is shaped.

"There's no doubt shopping conversations on Twitter are increasing across Southeast Asia. While we see peaks in the approach to e-commerce days and for a few days after, shopping is a year-round conversation on Twitter," said Arvinder Gujral, managing director of Twitter Southeast Asia.

"As people shift more to e-commerce and mobile commerce, we see this trend continuing to grow rapidly.

"For brands, this requires a change in the way they approach their marketing. A more in-depth understanding of why people shop online and what influences their online shopping habits is needed, and in Thailand we are seeing brands turn to Twitter to connect with their customers and leverage the leaned-in nature of people on Twitter in Thailand."

Recent research found more than 80% people on Twitter in Thailand have recently shopped online.