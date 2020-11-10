Section
SET up 45.02 points at opening
Business

published : 10 Nov 2020 at 10:23

Thai stocks opened up 3.50% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,330.90 points, up 45.02 points from Monday's close. The trade value was 10.52 billion baht, with 992 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 862.15 points, up 43.08 points or 5.26%, with a total trade value of 7.77 billion baht.

The MAI index opened up 1.90 points or 0.60% to stand at 319.84 points with total transaction value of 108 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

AOT

68.25

+11.00

+19.21

STGT

71.75

-15.75

-18.00

MINT

22.60

+4.30

+23.50

KBANK

87.00

+6.50

+8.07

PTT

36.75

+2.00

+5.76

