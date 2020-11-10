SET up 45.02 points at opening

Thai stocks opened up 3.50% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,330.90 points, up 45.02 points from Monday's close. The trade value was 10.52 billion baht, with 992 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 862.15 points, up 43.08 points or 5.26%, with a total trade value of 7.77 billion baht.

The MAI index opened up 1.90 points or 0.60% to stand at 319.84 points with total transaction value of 108 million baht.