2nd round for co-payment

The co-payment scheme allows registered individuals who make purchases at small shops to pay only half the price, with the government subsidising the other 50% of the receipt.

The Finance Ministry is preparing to roll out the second phase of the co-payment scheme early next year following a positive response to the first phase of the scheme.

The ministry is considering increasing the number of registrants for the second phase, but the final figure has yet to be finalised, said Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, the finance minister.

The value of the government subsidy for the second phase is being deliberated as it is related to the fiscal budget, said Mr Arkhom.

Details for the second phase are expected to be finalised in December, he said.

The second-phase co-payment scheme will use funds allocated from the 1-trillion-baht loan decree. Of the 1 trillion baht, the scheme will use funds from the 400 billion baht designated for economic and social rehabilitation through projects aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building infrastructures.

Of the 400-billion-baht sum, the remaining sum tallies at 200 billion baht.

Details of the second-phase co-payment scheme will have to be forwarded to the National Economic and Social Development Council and a committee in charge of loan expenditure for consideration before going to the cabinet.

Krisada Chinavicharana, permanent secretary for finance, said registrants of the first-phase co-payment scheme must use their 3,000 baht subsidy by Dec 31.

For the second phase, the Finance Ministry will design an input button on the Pao Tang app or a message to confirm whether individuals will join the second phase or not, said Mr Krisada.

If first-phase registrants decide to join the second phase, they will receive the same benefits as registrants of the second phase, he said.

The quota of 10 million people was filled during registration for the co-payment scheme on Oct 29, but as of Nov 10, only 7.38 million had begun using the subsidy within 14 days of registration.

The scheme's conditions stipulate spending by registrants must be completed within 14 days from the first day of registration.

The second round of registration of the co-payment scheme started yesterday (Nov 11) and the maximum of 2.3 million people were fully registered at around 9am.

The government pays for 50% of food, drink and general goods purchases of up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,000 baht per person for the duration of the scheme.

The scheme started on Oct 23 and will end on Dec 31.

The objective is to stimulate consumer spending in the final quarter after sentiment was gutted by the pandemic.

An estimated 60 billion baht is expected to be pumped into the economy through the scheme, according to the FPO.

Total spending via the government's co-payment scheme reached 11 billion baht as of 12pm Nov 10, with a second round of registration set to allow 2.3 million more people to apply for the subsidy.

Of the 11 billion, the spending by registered individuals was valued at 5.6 billion baht, while the government subsidy totalled 5.4 billion. Average daily spending was logged at 212 baht per transaction, according to the Fiscal Policy Office.

Bangkok, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai are the top five provinces for spending under the scheme.

More than 570,000 small shops have been participating in the co-payment scheme. Large chain stores are not allowed to participate because the government wants small merchants to benefit.