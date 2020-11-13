NESDC urges state to rev up investment

A construction crane is seen near Chatuchak Weekend Market. Thailand's economy shrank 12.2% year-on-year in the second quarter. (Photo by Thanarak Khunton)

The government needs to pump up public and private investment as much as possible next year to encourage a faster recovery, says the state planning unit's chief.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said government and private investment remain the key drivers of recovery next year.

"Given rich liquidity and low interest rates, from this period until next year there is a good opportunity for the private sector to speed up investment in reskilling and upskilling workers, as well as improving production processes by using more innovation and automation," he said.

Mr Danucha said the economy has passed the trough and is expected to contract less than previously expected this year because of a recovery in consumption.

"We already passed the low point in the second quarter, when the economy contracted by 12.2% year-on-year," he said. "There was a slow recovery in the third quarter."

The NESDC reported in August GDP shrank 12.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, the biggest contraction since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98.

The contraction was much deeper than the 2% contraction in the previous quarter, attributed largely to a dip in the export of goods and services, investment and private consumption. After seasonal adjustment, the economy dropped by 9.7% from the first quarter. For the first half of 2020, the economy contracted 6.9%.

The deeper contraction in the second quarter prompted the government's planning unit to downgrade the outlook for the whole year to a 7.3%-7.8% contraction from an earlier forecast of 5%-6%.

The revision was also because of the sharp decline in the number of arrivals and revenue from foreign tourists; the severe global economic recession and drop in merchandise trade; the impact of the pandemic; and a drought.

The NESDC also cut the projection for the export value of goods, private consumption expenditure and total investment to -10%, -3.1% and -5.8%, respectively, from estimates of -8%, -1.7% and -2.1% made on May 18.

The forecast assumes the outbreak is contained in the fourth quarter and there is no second wave of infections.

The NESDC is scheduled to unveil its reading for the third-quarter GDP on Nov 16.

Mr Danucha said statistics have shown an improvement in five key areas: private investment, private consumption, farm income, agricultural production and industrial utilisation.

Private investment in August contracted by 4.6%, slightly improving from a contraction of 7.5% in July and a downturn of 10% in June.

Private consumption in August was 1.1%, improving from a 0.1% contraction in July and a contraction of 4.5% in June.

The government's measures to help low-income earners and people who were affected by Covid-19 helped to boost private consumption, said Mr Danucha.

Farm income contracted by 2.6% in August, slightly improving from a contraction of 3% and 3.9% in July and June, respectively.

Agricultural production rose by 7.7% in August, up from a 2% rise in July and against a contraction of 4.5% in June.

"Higher farm income helps boost consumption in the farm sector because farmers immediately spend when they have income," he said.

Capacity utilisation was 60.7% in August, unchanged from the same month last year, but the rate improved from 56% in July and 55.2% in June.