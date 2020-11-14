Minor revamps food delivery

Mr Prapat, left, and Mr Patt, promote Minor's restructured 1112 delivery platform.

Minor Food Group has restructured its dedicated delivery service for its nine food brands to raise operation efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Prapat Siangjan, the company's chief operating officer, said the company has changed the uniform of its delivery drivers and logo of its 1112 delivery platform, which handles delivery of its nine food brands under Minor Group: The Pizza Company, Bonchon Chicken, Burger King, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, The Coffee Club, S&P and BreadTalk.

Changes will make the company's delivery services look modern, said Mr Prapat, adding the service also offers real-time order tracking, allows customers to communicate with employees via chat or call, delivery tracking and pre-orders for up to seven days in advance.

He said food delivery's popularity continues to increase because of technological disruption, while the pandemic has expedited growth.

Speed and promotions are two key reasons consumers choose the aggregators, said Mr Prapat.

Correct food delivery orders are demanded by customers across the country.

"For customers in Greater Bangkok, they expect delivery staff who have good manners, while upcountry customers want affordable food prices," he said.

"With our own dedicated delivery services, we can assure standardised quality and speed. This service also optimises cost efficiency."

Mr Prapat said the company plans to complement the delivery service provided by other food aggregators such as Grab and Foodpanda, which handle between 20% and 80% of the food orders for Minor Food brands throughout the country.

Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of 1112 Delivery, said the 1112 delivery app is available in all regions, covering 90% of provinces, with service hours from 7am to 2am every day in Bangkok and metropolitan areas.

Initially the company provided delivery of only the nine brands under Minor Group and its affiliates. But it plans to increase the variety of food categories by providing delivery for non-food chain brands outside Minor Group under its 1112 delivery platform. Japanese food, Mexican food and bubble milk are also in the pipeline.

Mr Prapat said because of the pandemic, sales via its food delivery doubled to 30% of the total this year from 2019, as fewer people dine out.

He said 43% of customers order food chain brands via the aggregators, and Minor Food has a 50% market share in this category. Some 57% of customers order non-chain brands.

Thailand's restaurant market was valued at 931 billion baht in 2019, forecast to reach 966 billion and 999 billion in 2020 and 2021, respectively.