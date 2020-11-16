Indonesia posts biggest trade surplus in nearly 10 years
published : 16 Nov 2020 at 13:56
writer: Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported its biggest trade surplus in nearly a decade in October, larger than expected, as imports plunged, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $3.61 billion last month, more than the $2.29 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
According to Refinitiv Eikon data, the October surplus was the biggest since December 2010.
Imports tumbled 26.93% on a yearly basis, steeper than the 18.67% fall forecast in the poll, to $10.78 billion.
Exports fell 3.29% to $14.39 billion, compared with the poll's prediction of a 4.36% drop.