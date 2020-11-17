Hard-up BTS seeks help

Passengers are on board the BTS Green Line extension at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has urged the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to pay for the operation of the Green Line extension and warned there might be disruption to the service if it doesn't.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the BMA does not have the eight billion baht the BTS wants and would have to ask the government to help out since the BMA was told to provide the train service free of charge.

The governor on Monday chaired a meeting between BMA executives on preparations for the new Green Line service from Mo Chit to Khu Khot.

The extended route is due to launch on Dec 16 with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to preside over the opening ceremony, Mr Aswin said.

He warned, however, that the BTSC, the concessionaire of the extended Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan and from Mo Chit to Khu Khot, said it might have to halt the service if the BMA did not foot the bill.

Meanwhile, the governor said the privately invested Gold Line route from Krung Thon Buri to Khlong San District Office would definitely open on Dec 16.