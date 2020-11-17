Iconsiam gurus set for digital revolution

Ariya: 'Opportunity in crisis'

Siam Piwat, owner and operator of the world-renowned Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner in Iconsiam and Siam Premium Outlets, has announced a strategic digital transformation for which a world-class consultancy and tech guru Ariya Banomyong have been hired.

The transformation is aimed at reinforcing its leadership and innovation in world-class destination development.

They will help elevate the company's capabilities to deliver different and unique omnichannel experiences to customers around the world. As a part of this, two senior executives have been appointed to spearhead the company's initiatives to advance its strategy for sustainable business growth by co-creating shared values and joining forces with world-class suppliers and business partners to elevate the company's offerings.

Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, Siam Piwat Group, said, "Operating our business during the Covid-19 pandemic is about managing the changing demands of both our domestic customers and those from overseas as well as the expectations of our retailers and business partners. This is a perfect opportunity for us to accelerate our evolution to become even more agile and to have teams that are highly adaptable."

Mr Ariya, who was formerly the head of Google Thailand and the managing director of Line Thailand, and is currently the CEO and founder of Transformational, said, "There is an opportunity in every crisis, and Siam Piwat is ready to make preparations for the future. I'm very happy to be a part of this mission. This ramping up of capabilities by Siam Piwat will pave the way for a complete digital transformation that will enable the company to deliver never-before-seen digital experiences, leveraging innovation and data-powered marketing to create a new platform that caters to the needs of suppliers, business partners, and people around the world."