Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
October domestic car sales fall 1.4% y/y
Business

October domestic car sales fall 1.4% y/y

published : 17 Nov 2020 at 10:41

writer: Reuters

Chevrolet Sales Thailand promoted 0% instalment payments for Captiva models at the Motor Expo 2019 held from Nov 29 to Dec 10, just two months before the shutdown of its factory in February. (Photo supplied)
Chevrolet Sales Thailand promoted 0% instalment payments for Captiva models at the Motor Expo 2019 held from Nov 29 to Dec 10, just two months before the shutdown of its factory in February. (Photo supplied)

Domestic car sales shrank for a 17th straight month in October, down 1.4% from a year earlier to 74,114 vehicles, after a 4.1% fall in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The improved sales were helped by relaxed coronavirus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models, it said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Slip of the tongue' lands unhappy airline passenger in trouble

PHUKET: A disgruntled passenger was arrested after he was heard saying "I think this airline should be bombed" as he was boarding a plane at Phuket international airport on Monday.

11:15
Thailand

Charter change debate begins

Parliament opens debate on charter change bills, with vote expected Wednesday evening; rival groups of activists expected outside.

11:12
Business

Airlines boosted by new vaccine hope but Asia markets struggle

Asian airlines rallied Tuesday as hopes the world could begin to return to normal were boosted by news that another vaccine candidate appeared to be effective against the coronavirus.

10:58