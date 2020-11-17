October domestic car sales fall 1.4% y/y

Chevrolet Sales Thailand promoted 0% instalment payments for Captiva models at the Motor Expo 2019 held from Nov 29 to Dec 10, just two months before the shutdown of its factory in February. (Photo supplied)

Domestic car sales shrank for a 17th straight month in October, down 1.4% from a year earlier to 74,114 vehicles, after a 4.1% fall in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The improved sales were helped by relaxed coronavirus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models, it said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.



