Aiming to be the social bank

Vitai Ratanakorn, new chief of GSB, wants to make a real impact on society

GSB president and chief executive Vitai Ratanakorn.

'Size does not matter" has become a mantra for the Government Savings Bank (GSB), one of Thailand's largest financial institutions by total assets, in its push to become a fully integrated social bank under the helm of Vitai Ratanakorn.

Although the GSB labelled itself a social bank in the past, its loan portion for grassroots customers gradually declined the past 4-5 years, in contrast to its stated mission.

In fact, the main loan growth for the bank during the period was for state-owned enterprises, which leapfrogged from 80 billion baht to 600 billion.

"We need to clearly define the direction of the bank. We won't focus on amplifying asset size, hence the 'size does not matter' maxim. We plan to concentrate on transforming into a full-fledged social bank," Mr Vitai told the Bangkok Post in an exclusive interview.

"This will be done by profiting from commercial loans to support loans offered for social issues. This will be the direction this 107-year-old bank will pursue going forward."

He succeeded former GSB president and chief executive Chatchai Payuhanaveechai, who retired in June this year.

Mr Vitai oversaw the management of the Government Pension Fund as secretary-general before taking the top job at GSB.

GSB has total assets worth 2.8 trillion baht. The bank has total outstanding loans worth 2.1 trillion baht, with 2.5 trillion as total deposits.

"I won't compete based on total asset size. Having a large amount of assets yet posting a loss is not ideal. Some loan products have incurred continuous losses and the remaining money [from the bank] goes into repurchasing, where daily losses are seen [because of low interest rates]. We will no longer do this," he said.

GSB has a customer base of 21 million borrowers, of which 61% or 12 million are classified as the grassroots or social banking segment.

The majority of this customer segment is associated with bank deposits rather than loans.

"We can move more of this segment into loans, while drawing new lending customers to GSB," said Mr Vitai.

A GSB booth located inside Bitec at the Money Expo 2019 in Bangkok. The bank wants to transform itself to become a fully integrated social bank, says Mr Vitai.

ASSISTANCE THROUGH LOANS

As Thailand's economy begins to recover after reaching a trough in the second quarter, questions remain whether the recovery outlook will resemble a gradual improvement or an accelerated uptick.

Other factors can affect the recovery impetus, such as domestic political turmoil, the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain, and the status of vaccine development.

The bank projects a gradual recovery as opposed to a swift rebound, said Mr Vitai.

Given that outlook, GSB wants to play a greater role in assisting affected individuals reeling from the economic downturn, he said.

The bank has provided emergency loans to ease the severe effects from the Covid-19 crisis, notably the rising unemployment rate, said Mr Vitai.

Emergency loans are offered at 10,000 baht per person, with the total number of borrowers reaching 1.6 million.

"This is quite a high figure as we normally provide new loans to 400,000 borrowers per year. GSB has disbursed loans to 1.6 million borrowers during a six-month period," he said.

"Although the credit line is not high, the majority of borrowers are those at the grassroots level."

With the sluggish economic conditions more than likely extending into next year, state-owned banks have a different mindset compared with commercial banks, said Mr Vitai.

Commercial banks can reduce loan offerings when the economy is in a slump. State-owned banks need to step up their role to support economic conditions and grassroots customers, in line with their social mission, he said.

MARKET FORCES

Commercial banks have two main customer segments: retail and wholesale.

The retail segment is comprised of retail loans, housing loans, credit card loans, fund investment and high net worth individuals.

The wholesale segment is made up of loans offered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates, as well as project financing.

As a state-owned bank, GSB has different customer groups than commercial banks. They consist of low-income earners, and loans for social issues and freelancers, which are segments commercial banks consider too risky to be involved with them.

With a mission to become a full-fledged social bank, GSB wants to shift its focus from retail loans to the grassroots segment by using profits generated from the retail and wholesale loan segments to subsidise social banking operations.

"Being a social bank does not guarantee a bank will record losses. For instance, the car title loan business does not produce losses," said Mr Vitai.

Though there is scepticism, with some analysts believing social banks will always generate a meagre profit margin, such doubts are unfounded, he said.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of social banks stands at 1-2% of total outstanding loans, in contrast to the NPL ratio of SME loans at 4% in the SME loan market, said Mr Vitai.

He believes the main reason commercial banks are not involved in the grassroots loan market, characterised by a large market size and low NPL ratio, is because "they don't know how".

As GSB plans to make its way into the auto leasing business, it wants to lower the market interest rate to 18% from 28%, which leasing companies charge small business operators that lease their cars for loans as working capital, said Mr Vitai.

Under this scenario, the profit of leasing companies will slightly decline, but GSB will not experience losses and maintains its mission as a social bank.

"I want to help restructure the market interest rate through market forces," he said.

"The net interest margin [NIM] of leasing companies is a staggering 15-20%, with the NPL ratio at 1-2%, while NIM for retail loan businesses stands at 10-15%, with the NPL ratio at 7-8%," said Mr Vitai.

"The NIM of leasing companies is too high considering that a car title loan uses cars as collateral."

Mr Vitai described himself as a leader of change, making changes at every organisation he has managed.

"My service won't be needed if an organisation stays the same without any improvement," he said.

"My objective is to turn GSB into a social bank, not just a public relations campaign. I want to make a positive impact on society."