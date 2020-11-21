7 Thai firms on DJSI named 'industry leaders'

Seven of the 21 Thai firms listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were designated "industry leaders", or the top performing companies among their industry peers on the index.

Thailand has the second highest number of industry leaders globally behind the US, and has led Asean in industry leaders for seven years.

"This reinforces the achievement of Thai listed firms in enhancing their sustainability performance, with excellence recognised at the international level, which will boost confidence among both local and overseas investors," said Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) president Pakorn Peetathawatchai.

He said the SET has pushed the Thai capital market towards continuous and concrete sustainable development, benefiting all sectors and increasing the number of Thai companies with sustainability performances.

The seven industry leaders comprise Banpu Plc (BANPU) in coal and consumable fuels; BTS Group Holdings in transport and transport infrastructure; PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) in oil and gas, upstream and integrated; PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC) in chemicals; Siam Cement Plc (SCC) in construction materials; Thai Oil Plc (TOP) in oil and gas refining and marketing; and True Corporation Plc (TRUE) in telecommunications.

Mr Pakorn said most of these industry categories are pivotal drivers of the nation's economic growth.

"Incorporating sustainability into business operations not only creates a positive impact on society and the environment, but also strengthens and enhances business potential," he said.

Mr Pakorn expects sustainable investment will become a mainstream global investment product in the near future as financial institutions, institutional investors and credit rating agencies are stressing the importance of sustainability when it comes to creating new financial products, valuing companies and assessing risk.

"Promoting business development with sustainable growth and responsible investment is a priority at the SET and a challenge against the backdrop of changing global dynamics," he said.

Other Thai companies included in the DJSI include ADVANC, AOT, CPALL, CPF, CPN, HMPRO, IRPC, IVL, KBANK, MINT, PTT, SCB, TU and ECGO.

Among the 21 Thai firms listed on the DJSI, 11 were also listed on the DJSI World Index based on their world-class potential in terms of size and sustainability assessment, comprising Advanced Info Service (ADVANC), Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), CP All Plc (CPALL), Central Pattana (CPN), Indorama Ventures (IVL), Kasikornbank Plc (KBANK), PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, Siam Commercial Bank Plc (SCB) and SCC.