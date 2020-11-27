Sales brisk for local iPhone 12 debut

Customers wait in line outside the Apple Store at CentralWorld to buy the new 5G iPhone 12 on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Hype was high for first-day sales of the new iPhone 12 series in Thailand on Friday, with major mobile operators holding activities and passing out phones to customers who had pre-booked from the first minute after midnight.

And queues started forming before dawn outside the first official Apple store in the country.

Apple's first 5G-compatible lineup comprises the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, was busy at AIS eSports STUDIO at Samyan Mitrtown, handing out iPhone 12 handsets to pre-order customers from 12.01am.

A delivery team also began dropping off purchases to customers' homes.

"AIS is extremely proud to be delivering the new models of iPhone 12 to Thai customers, bringing the experience of potent and rapid 5G," said Pratthana Leelapanang, chief customer officer at AIS.

"iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come packed with innovative features and new capabilities, like the powerful A14 Bionic chip and cutting-edge cameras."

True Move H Universal Communication, the second largest mobile operator, had a promotion at True Branding Shop at Siam Square Soi 2, also handing out iPhone 12 handsets to its first group of customers from midnight.

At True Digital Park in Phra Khanong district, True Move H set up a drive-through, where customers could collect their new phones without leaving their vehicles. True also began delivering them to customers at home shortly after midnight.

According to the Facebook page of Iconsiam, where the first official Apple store in Thailand is located, the first to pick up a new iPhone 12 was 37-year-old Pongsathon Suphap, who arrived there at 5.45am and began the queue.

He said the hype built up as he waited outside the shop. "When Apple Iconsiam opened at 8am it took me only a few minutes to pick up my new phone. As soon as I get back home, I will activate it immediately," a happy Mr Pongsathon said.

The new iPhone handsets are priced from 25,900 to 39,900 baht.