Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
MPI increases for 6th straight month
Business

MPI increases for 6th straight month

published : 28 Nov 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: Business

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in October dipped by 0.54% year-on-year, but authorities believe domestic industry is approaching its pre-outbreak momentum as monthly MPI has been rising since May.

The index in October rose slightly by 0.45% from September, a sixth consecutive increase, the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) said yesterday, attributing the increase to more production in key areas such as electronics products, processed fruit and vegetables, and steel.

With the pandemic under control and a string of economic stimulus packages, "economic activities are gradually coming close to their level before the Covid-19 outbreak," said Thongchai Chawalitpichaet, the OIE's chief.

In October, electronics manufacturing expanded by 6.07% year-on-year as demand for products increased globally.

Production of processed foods, notably pineapple, increased by 20% year-on-year.

More canned pineapple output came from the rapid harvest of crops and growing demand domestically and overseas.

Steel manufacturing, especially chromium and tin-coated steel sheets, also expanded by 9.19% year-on-year, in line with more consumption of canned food.

This situation made producers breathe a sigh of relief after unimpressive earnings last year due to the economic slowdown and tougher competition caused by cheap imported steel.

Car manufacturing, meanwhile, fell by 2.24% year-on-year, which was a lower contraction from the previous month, said Mr Thongchai.

Imports of raw materials and partially finished goods also decreased by 1.63% year-on-year, compared with a 22.4% dip in May this year. This means factories needed more materials for production in October, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pupils urged to axe uniforms

The Bad Student activist group is urging pupils around the country to stop wearing school uniforms and wear their preferred clothes when the new term starts on Tuesday.

08:05
Business

Agoda gears up for online quarantine booking plan

The Ministry of Public Health is encouraging hotels to join Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) programmes ahead of the expected mandatory quarantine period being reduced to 10 days.

08:00
Thailand

Wave of rallies

Police have prepared to handle three consecutive days of anti-government protests in Bangkok and Samut Prakan, which kicked off on Friday.

07:33