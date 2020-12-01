Covid cases unlikely to hurt tourism in North

Hotel operators in Chiang Mai are monitoring the market closely after new coronavirus cases reemerged in northern provinces recently.

A Thai woman was reportedly infected and crossed the border from Myanmar, going to Chiang Mai last week, while two more linked cases were found in Chiang Rai on Monday. Some guests who already booked hotel rooms in the province expressed concern while asking for additional information, said La-Iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association's northern chapter.

However, only 1-2% of travellers decided to postpone or cancel their trips so far, she said. The most sensitive groups are corporate clients.

At present, the impact is minimal because it is high season for tourists, meaning people planned their trips in advance, she said.

The average occupancy started to pick up gradually in November as the provincial rate hit 70%, the best performance since reopening in the post-lockdown period.

In a meeting with Chiang Mai's governor on Monday, operators urged the authorities to promote stringent preventive measures and called on communities to help tackle the spread of the virus by continuing regular practices, such as wearing masks.

She said tourism confidence depends largely on reports of the developing situation. If the situation is under control, operators expect that these incidents will not impact the long holiday next week.

Mrs La-Iad said the occupancy rate in December should be higher than recorded in November as the weather is colder in the North and there are many holidays and festive activities, such as the New Year celebration.

"We have to communicate with tourists so they will not be panicked by the new cases. It's not possible to maintain zero cases in the country if the borders are open," she said.