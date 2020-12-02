GMM share buyer talks up TV show plans

Mr Takonkiet, fourth from right, talks about his mission for GCH.

Renowned television producer, Takonkiet Viravan, has committed to support marketing capability and ramp up co-production with SET-listed GMM Grammy, after his joint venture firm, The One Enterprise, recently acquired a 17% stake of GMM Channel Holding, in which GMM Grammy previously held 50% share, in a deal worth 2.2 billion baht.

"We [the company] have decided to buy 17% stake of GMM Channel Holding [GCH], the media, entertainment and content providing company because we see a market opportunity that will come from the business synergy between the two firms," said Mr Takonkiet.

"GMM TV, GMM Media, Change 2561 and GMM Studio are all the best content providing companies that can fulfil the business of The One Enterprise to serve wider customer groups."

Ahead of the deal with The One Enterprise, GCH was a joint venture business between GMM Grammy and Siridamrongdham, wholly owned by Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Companies under GCH are leading TV and radio businesses, concert organisers and content creator.

Each business has unique characteristics and strengths to react and respond to the needs of target audiences and clients. GCH consists of GMM Media (also known as Atime Radio, which broadcasts EFM, GreenWave and ChillOnline), a radio and concert organiser business covering various audience segments, and a group of content creator companies -- GMM TV, Change 2561, GMM Studios International -- anchoring on prime-time dramas, series and variety programmes to be aired on Digital TV channels as well as an online platform.

After the deal, GMM Grammy's holding in GMM Channel Holding will be diluted to 33%, with Poramaporn Prasartong-Osoth, daughter of hospital tycoon Dr Prasert Prasartong-Osoth, holding the remaining 50% share of GCH.

According to Mr Takonkiet, GMM Grammy still owns GMM25, a digital TV channel, but The One Enterprise is looking to co-produce TV programmes and help provide marketing support to ensure that each TV programme will not compete with another.

"With business synergy, the position of each TV programme under the two firms will become clearer. TV programmes from The One Enterprise will target the mass modern market while programmes from GMM Grammy will focus on trends, newer generations, lifestyle and entertainment,'' Mr Takonkiet said.

Club Friday, a TV series produced by Change 2561 under GCH, will be moved to Channel One from GMM25 channel. Some TV programmes will move further to be on air at Channel One next year to cater to target groups or expand into other platforms or over-the-top platforms, he said.

Mr Takonkiet said more news programmes will be broadcast in the morning to offer viewers alternatives.

According to Mr Takonkiet, GMM TV will also produce more TV series for teenagers throughout the week and double the production of Y Series to six titles next year.

The group plans to expand building entertainment content in every streaming platform at the regional level. They aim to export Thai content to the international market.

"Despite the pandemic affecting almost all businesses in Thailand, Thailand has effectively controlled the situation. We expect that the economy will recover in the near future, and made the decision to make this big investment because we invest for the long term,'' said Mr Takonkiet.

Rafah Dumrongchaitham, chief marketing officer at The One Enterprise, said that the overall performance of digital TV is improving and he expects advertising billing via digital TV in 2021 will return to pre-crisis levels.