Green Line plans under fire
Business

published : 3 Dec 2020 at 04:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A House committee on transportation is planning to ask anti-corruption agencies to scrutinise the proposal to extend BTS Group's concession to operate the Green Line electric train.

The chairman of the House committee on transport, Sophon Sarum, said that as the committee still does not have all the information it needs with regards to the proposal, it has yet to conclude whether extending the concession will bring about benefits to both the public and the public sector.

The Interior Ministry had earlier asked the cabinet to approve a contract to extend BTS's concession for the Green Line.

The committee has sent letters to all concerned units to answer questions regarding the concession extension, said Mr Sophon. Government units involved in the Green Line concession extension include the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Public Debt Management Office, the Department of Rail Transport and the Finance Ministry.

"If the committee suspects the extension might not benefit the public, or wasn't tendered in a transparent manner, we will ask the State Audit Office and the National Anti-Corruption Commission to step in," said Mr Sophon.

BTS's concession is due to end in 2029. If the contract isn't extended the Green Line would be owned by the government, which would make it easier to integrate with other mass-transit systems, Mr Sophon said.

