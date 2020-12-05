BAY installs decomposer

Mr Akita, right, says Krungsri is concerned for the environment.

Bank of Ayudhya Plc (Krungsri) has installed a food waste decomposer using biotechnology for aerobic conversion of food waste into organic fertiliser.

The decomposer can be used in farming to increase soil nutrients, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The installation of the food waste decomposer is part of Krungsri's Zero Waste project that aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020.

Seiichiro Akita, Krungsri's chief executive, said the bank places great importance on promoting environmental conservation in the face of climate change.