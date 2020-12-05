Section
BAY installs decomposer
Business

published : 5 Dec 2020 at 04:06

Mr Akita, right, says Krungsri is concerned for the environment.
Bank of Ayudhya Plc (Krungsri) has installed a food waste decomposer using biotechnology for aerobic conversion of food waste into organic fertiliser.

The decomposer can be used in farming to increase soil nutrients, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The installation of the food waste decomposer is part of Krungsri's Zero Waste project that aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020.

Seiichiro Akita, Krungsri's chief executive, said the bank places great importance on promoting environmental conservation in the face of climate change.

