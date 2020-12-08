Gulf CEO again richest Thai shareholder, worth B115bn

Gulf Energy Development chief executive Sarath Ratanavadi rated the richest Thai shareholder for the second year running.(Photo supplied)

Gulf Energy Development (Gulf) chief executive Sarath Ratanavadi has been rated the richest Thai shareholder for the second year running with stock valued at 115 billion baht, 5.7 billion baht less than last year.

The annual survey by Money&Banking Magazine and Chulalongkorn University’s faculty of commerce and accountancy showed that Mr Sarath was still the wealthiest Thai shareholder.

His company holding was valued at 115.29 billion baht, down by 5.67 billion baht, or 4.67%, from last year. Mr Sarath is Gulf's biggest shareholder, with a 35.44% stake.

When Mr Sarath emerged as Thailand's richest stockholder in 2019 the price of Gulf shares jumped to 160 baht at Sept 30 that year, while par value was 5 baht -- up 83.75 baht or 109.84% from its initial public offering price of 45 baht in 2018.

Gulf shares have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic since then, as the Thai stock exchange index plunged. The price fell to 30.50 baht as of Sept this year, with a par value of one baht.

The second richest businessman on the SET this year was Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, major shareholder of Bangkok Airways, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Nonthavej Hospital, with total shareholding value of 50.07 billion baht.

The share wealth of Dr Prasert dropped by 16.03 billion bah baht, or 24.25%, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third richest businessman was Niti Osathanugrah of Osotsapa Plc, a beverage and personal care enterprise, with 48.18 billion baht, down by 431.68 million baht, or 0.89%.