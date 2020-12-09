Section
Egat to scale up robotics innovation
Business

Egat to scale up robotics innovation

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 06:22

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) plans to scale up its development of innovations in energy and robotics for commercial purposes within five years, says assistant governor Venus Longsomboon.

Egat is working on many projects to reduce dependence on imports of machinery and increase efficiency of power generation and transmission systems.

A move towards commercial development is in line with economic policymakers who want Thailand to build technology in the country, said Ms Venus, who oversees research, innovation and business development for Egat.

Egat started developing innovations more than five years ago.

Now it is emphasising various technologies, including a predictive maintenance analytics system, a weed-removing barge, a robot that can repair transmission lines and a smart power balance system for electricity generated by fossil fuel and renewable sources.

Most projects aim to save operation costs, replace technology imports and maintain security of the power supply.

To develop commercial innovations, Egat recently teamed up with Spain-based Wallbox Chargers SL, the world's first start-up successfully developing and manufacturing small bi-directional chargers for home use.

They signed a memorandum of understanding in October, with an aim to jointly develop a smart electric vehicle (EV) charger enabling vehicles to give power to the grid.

Wallbox also plans to help Egat develop a suitable EV charger business for Thailand.

Ms Venus said Egat plans to focus on decentralised energy.

