AIS starts online ID checks

A woman demonstrates how to use an AIS kiosk to perform online ID self-verification.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, has launched online ID self-verification service to make it more convenient for people to sign up for financial services.

AIS is working with National Digital ID Co (NDID), the creator of a platform to verify digital ID, for the service.

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKPB) is the first financial institute that has worked with AIS to allow customers to digitally verify themselves to open a deposit account without visiting a bank branch.

Even people who are not AIS customers can use the service, which can be carried out at AIS smart kiosks at branches nationwide for free.

The service is expected to expand to every branch of Telewiz and participating branches of AIS Buddy next year, said AIS.

"AIS is a digital life service provider, which provides both digital infrastructure and comprehensive digital services that are easy to access for any Thai nationwide," said Pratthana Leelapanang, chief of customer business at AIS.

"We are primed to provide online ID self-verification, becoming the first mobile network to be an identity provider, which should increase opportunities, convenience and access to all categories of financial services."

Mr Pratthana said AIS wants to expand the collaboration on the service to other financial institutes.

NDID chief executive Boonsun Prasitsumrit said the company provides a central platform for digital self-validation and verification, where members from many sectors provide the services via data exchange.

Partnership with AIS will increase channels for people to have access to digital self-verification, which should "continuously develop and expand the scope for service to customers through NDID's digital self-verification," he said.

KKPB president Philip Chen Chong Tan said traditionally the bank required a strict verification process at a branch before an account could be opened.

"Self-verification gives our customers an alternative when opening an account, without requiring a trip to the bank," said Mr Tan.

"Customers need only their ID cards for verification at AIS kiosks and the bank can verify and validate their identity. This development should make future online transactions quicker and more convenient, while retaining high security standards."