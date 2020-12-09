Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Asian govts could require Covid vaccinations for travellers - AirAsia CEO
Business

Asian govts could require Covid vaccinations for travellers - AirAsia CEO

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 14:46

writer: Reuters

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sept 7, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sept 7, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Governments in Asia could require inbound travellers to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, AirAsia Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

Tony Fernandes said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event that he foresees the requirement becoming a trend in Asia.

"I foresee in Asia anyway, I think they won't let anyone in without a vaccination," he said.

Fernandes said airlines will not be making the decisions on travellers.

"It's not up to the airlines to decide. It's for governments to decide. It'll be the country that'll decide if they will allow people to come in if they are not vaccinated," he said.

Aviation industry opposition to requiring mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for passengers has intensified as impending drug approvals trigger a debate over their role in air travel.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

World's largest pig farm rises in China

NANYANG, China: Behind the walls of a hulking industrial compound in rural China, top pig producer Muyuan Foods Co Ltd is trying to raise more hogs on a single site than any company in the world -- a risky investment with deadly African swine fever lingering.

15:00
Business

Asian govts could require Covid vaccinations for travellers - AirAsia CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Governments in Asia could require inbound travellers to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, AirAsia Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

14:46
Thailand

Covid-19 from Tachilek 'under control'

The spread of Covid-19 by women returning from Tachilek in Myanmar is well under control, with more than 6,500 at-risk people tested and only two local infections detected, senior health officials said on Wednesday.

14:41