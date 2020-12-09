Federation of Thai Industries foresees local and global recovery

People walk through a sea of flowers at the annual horticulture exposition at Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Bangkok on Dec 1, 2020. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) believes Thai tourism may recover as soon as the third quarter next year as a result of the improving global economy, driven by the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said on Wednesday the economy will benefit from the global economic recovery, with the country’s tourism industry expected to rebound as it depends greatly on foreign visitors.

“Once vaccines are used to prevent the pandemic, they will help drive the domestic economy and Thailand will see foreign visitors in huge numbers next year,” he said.

Many pharmaceutical companies have made good progress in developing vaccines. Some countries like Britain have started giving Covid-19 jabs to people.

The FTI expects tourism and the service industry to recover between the third and fourth quarters in 2021.

“This is a good sign for the industry, as service is a major sector contributing to GDP,” said Mr Supant.

The FTI also wants the government to carry on its economic stimulus packages as part of efforts to make the economy grow again in the wake of the pandemic.

Mr Supant applauded measures such as the co-payment campaign and support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for their roles in stimulating public spending and helping companies deal with financial troubles.

The FTI is not concerned about the political conflict sparked by pro-democracy protesters. Their rallies seem to be losing steam, while the government is not easily shaken by demonstrations, he said.

“The business sector and investors are not worried over the political situation. They are confident about Thailand,” said Mr Supant.

The FTI on Wednesday had a meeting with the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC), led by Argentinian ambassador Maria Alicia Cuzzoni de Sonschein, on economic cooperation.

“We are seeking opportunities to expand the market and Latin America has high potential to support Thai exports,” said Mr Supant.

GRULAC may be another path for Thailand to escape the impact of the trade war.