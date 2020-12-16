Section
Most Koreans see Covid-19 vaccines key to resumption of overseas trips
Business

published : 16 Dec 2020 at 20:19

writer: Pulse

A previously crowded shopping street is affected by heightened social distancing rules in Seoul on Dec 8, 2020. (Reuters photo)
A majority of South Koreans are willing to travel overseas once Covid-19 vaccines are out, a survey showed, indicating that Covid-19 vaccines also could become a game changer in the travel industry.

According to a survey conducted by Incheon International Airport Corp on 1,600 Korean and foreign nationals on whether they are willing to travel overseas once Covid-19 vaccines are developed, 70.2% of Koreans and 82% of foreign nationals responded “yes.” The survey was conducted on two occasions from Oct 30 to Nov 4 and Nov 16 to Nov 20. Foreign nationals that participated in the survey were from China, Japan, and Vietnam.

The survey showed that 33.4% of Koreans and 35.3% of foreigners said they are most willing to travel after three to six months vaccines are developed. By destination, 42.2% of Koreans preferred Europe while 57.2% of foreign nationals Asia.

Last week, the Korean government vowed to secure Covid-19 vaccines for 44 million people from four vaccine developers and through a global vaccine project. It anticipated that the first batch of vaccines will be out by early next year.

More than 90% of Koreans and foreign nationals said they are willing to depart for tourism purposes, followed by those for business and education.

Travel period would be best between seven and 30 days – as responded by 48.4% of Koreans and 49.2% of foreigners – followed by between four to six days, and one to three days.

The survey also showed that 70.9% of Koreans and 75.3 % of foreigners will receive the vaccinations once they are out. Nine out of 10 Koreans, meanwhile, said they will get the vaccinations to go on overseas trips while only 12.6% of foreigners.

Five out of 10 respondents that said they will not travel overseas even after the development of vaccines, citing concerns over Covid-19 infections.

Based on the survey results, Incheon International Airport will get ready to take local passengers to overseas trips or welcome foreigners to the country any time after Covid-19 is widely available, said Lim Nam-soo, an executive of Incheon International Airport Corp.

