Prayut lauds signs of economic growth

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri

The prime minister is confident the economy is recovering, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The premier celebrated the news that Bloomberg had ranked Thailand first in its list of emerging markets with the best economic outlook in 2021.

The ranking reflected the country's ability to recover economically from Covid-19 as the result of economic stimulus packages, he said.

Bloomberg's study entitled "China Lags as Thailand, Russia Rank Top Emerging Market Picks," gauges 17 developing markets' outlook for 2021 based on 11 indicators of economic and financial performance.

The study put Thailand on top of the list, owing to its solid reserves and high potential for portfolio inflows, while Russia scored No. 2.

Despite the report's concerns over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and economic impacts on emerging markets including Thailand, the spokesman insisted the government was well prepared for the issues and ready to produce the vaccine.

The government was promoting Covid-19 vaccine as public goods so Thais would be vaccinated thoroughly, Mr Anucha said.

Regarding the state of the economy and tourism, the government had rolled out measures to rehabilitate the economy and tourism hard-hit by the pandemic such as the 50/50 co-payment scheme, the We Travel Together tourism stimulus package and a tax incentive scheme for shoppers, he said.

The government has also developed infrastructure projects concerning transport, energy, water management and communication, he added. These projects include five projects worth 650 billion baht in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

In November, Bloomberg ranked Thailand in terms of the impact on Covid-19 as the second-worst hit country in Southeast Asia after the Philippines. The nation's economy is forecast to shrink 7.1% this year.

While Thailand has contained the spread of the virus, its tourism industry has been gutted by international travel restrictions while weak global demand and a strengthening baht have pummelled exports, Bloomberg said.