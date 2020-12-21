Amazon venture to spur local suppliers

Chanthapat Panjamanond, office director of Digital Commerce Market for DITP, centre right, Ms Parichart, second from left, and Ms Jarusatree, left, attend the 'Amazon Global Selling Thailand First Seller Conference 2020'.

Amazon Global Selling, a cross-border e-commerce service arm of US tech giant Amazon, has joined hands with the Commerce Ministry to support local suppliers reaching out to global customers through its platform.

The ministry projects local products valued at 500 million baht will be exported via the Amazon platform over the next three years.

"The US is one of the largest trading partners for Thailand, with Thai exports to the country still growing 17% year-on-year in October and 8.3% in November," said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

"The US remained the No.1 export destination for Thailand, sharing 15.7% of total Thai exports in October," he said.

The positive news on exports to the US contrasts with Thailand's total export outlook in the first 10 months this year, which registered a drop of 7.26%, said Mr Jurin.

He was speaking at a recent virtual event, "Amazon Global Selling Thailand Seller Conference 2020".

There are 260 million people shopping online in the US and Amazon is the most popular e-commerce platform there, Mr Jurin said. The platform generates sales to customers in 185 countries.

Over the past few years, the ministry's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has partnered with Amazon to encourage local sellers to export via online channels.

In September, the DITP opened a Thai store on Amazon to promote Thai exports, particularly food, health and beauty products.

"We aim to have cross-border trade from local sellers via Amazon reaching at least 500 million baht in value within three years," said Mr Jurin.

"Amazon has seen the growth potential in the Thai economy with growing exports, solid manufacturing and vibrant local e-commerce," Eric Broussard, vice-president for international seller services at Amazon, said at the event.

"We encourage Thai sellers to think globally, starting with the US to explore online opportunities."

According to Mr Broussard, the pandemic has changed user behaviour towards shopping online and accelerated digital transformation.

Thai sellers have shown early success in high-potential product categories, such as apparel, beauty products, jewellery, sports and items for the home, he said.

Jarusatree Suwannawong, head of Amazon Global Selling Thailand, said Thailand has 3 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing 36% to the country's GDP.

"We see the pandemic as an opportunity for exports in this newly organised world," she said.

Amazon will continue support for Thai sellers next year and plans to launch a localised "Seller Central" that will enable sellers to navigate a dashboard, set up product listings, monitor sales and manage their inventory, all in Thai language, said Ms Jarusatree.

Parichart Pramukkul, vice-president of commerce for express service provider DHL Express International (Thailand), said from Christmas to Chinese New Year, cross-border shipments could increase 50% compared with the regular trading period.

"This period is called 'peak of the peak' because of the substantial volume driven by the pandemic," she said.

The DITP is working with Siam Commercial Bank and DHL Express to offer 3 million baht in grants to assist local vendors in selling their products on Amazon's platform.