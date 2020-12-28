THG poised to seal $2bn medical deal

Talks to be concluded within 2-3 months

Thonburi Hospital's investment projects for 2021 are in line with the government's strategy to promote the medical tourism industry.

Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG) expects to conclude a US$2-billion deal with its foreign business partner early next year to invest in a healthcare business and build an R&D centre.

THG owner and chairman Boon Vanasin said negotiations with an investment group are 70% complete and he expects to wrap up talks within 2-3 months in 2021.

The foreign investor is interested in a healthcare project here because Thailand sits in a prime location in Southeast Asia and has good facilities to serve the healthcare industry.

THG hopes the deal will be successful, leading to a long-term investment project in Asean.

"This project will support the medical industry in Thailand and help contribute to GDP in the future," said Dr Boon.

He did not elaborate on the project's details, saying only the $2-billion package will be gradually spent in development.

The project is in line with the government's strategy to promote the medical industry and make Thailand a world-class medical tourism hub.

Medical and wellness tourism is among the 12 targeted S-curve industries located in the Eastern Economic Corridor that spans Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong provinces.

Unrelated to the investment expansion, Dr Boon expects THG's total revenue this year will miss its target because of lockdown measures launched earlier this year to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The measures lead to a restriction on foreigners' travel to Thailand.

THG has about 5,000 foreign patients, including many from China, waiting for medical treatment in Thailand.

Earlier this year, THG expected its revenue in 2020 would increase by more than 10% from 8.69 billion baht in 2019 because of earnings from hospitals -- Thonburi Burana in Pathum Thani and Thonburi Thungsong in Nakhon Si Thammarat -- as well as Jin Wellbeing County retirement home in Pathum Thani.

THG reported revenue of 5.57 billion baht and a profit of 31.7 billion in the third quarter this year.

During the pandemic, it spent 200 million baht setting up a field hospital in Bang Sue in Bangkok to accommodate Covid-19 patients.