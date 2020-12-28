3,065 foreigners allowed in during November

Tourists walk along a beach on Koh Lipe island in the Andaman sea on Dec 21, 2020. (AFP file photo)

A total of 3,065 foreign tourists arrived in November, official data showed on Monday - the second month that long-stay visitors have been allowed in after a ban was imposed in April to keep coronavirus infections at bay.

The 3,065 foreign tourists in November is just a fraction of the 3.39 million arrivals in the same period last year.

In October, 1,201 foreign visitors were allowed in.

It is government policy to gradually open up to foreign visitors, with incentives also offered to boost domestic travel. However, its efforts to revive the tourism-driven economy received a severe blow with Covid-19 outbreak discovered 10 days ago. More than 1,600 people have been affected, with cases reported in 43 provinces.

In the January-November period, the number of foreign visitors slumped 81% from a year earlier to only 6.7 million, and with 6.69 million of them ariving in the first quarter.

That compares with last year's nearly 40 million tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht, or about 11.3% of gross domestic product.

The state planning agency predicts only 5 million foreign visitors in 2021.

Foreign visitors at present are required to obtain special visas, with strict conditions, and go through two weeks of quarantine after arrival.