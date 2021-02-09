Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
THAI rehab plan on the way
Business

THAI rehab plan on the way

published : 9 Feb 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Airways International (THAI) is expected to submit its rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court by the deadline of March 2, says Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Mr Wissanu, who chairs a committee monitoring efforts to solve the cash-strapped flag carrier's problems, said he has been regularly briefed by the THAI's board on the progress in the rehabilitation plan.

THAI asked the court for an extension of the deadline to submit its plan twice -- 30 days each time -- or until March 2 at the latest, Mr Wissanu said.

He expressed confidence the company would eventually submit the plan to the court in time.

Mr Wissanu said that the reason why the process of drafting the rehabilitation plan was slow was because THAI has numerous creditors and there are up to seven debt rehabilitation planners.

Previously, they struck an agreement with the court that the plan must receive unanimous consent which is not easy, Mr Wissanu said.

Therefore, THAI later asked the court whether it was possible for the draft rehab plan to receive only a majority vote, but the court insisted they must stick to the original agreement, Mr Wissanu said.

He added that several issues in the rehab plan that had not been agreed upon were minor ones, though they still required unanimous consent.

Regarding THAI's debts, Mr Wissanu said there are ways to manage the debts, such as debt haircuts, but most cases involve extending debt repayment deadlines.

Sources said the committee has provided the cabinet with regular updates on how the negotiations with THAI's creditors are proceeding.

THAI lost its status as a state-owned enterprise when the Finance Ministry reduced its stake in the airline to below 50%. The airline finally sought help after haemorrhaging money for years.

The Central Bankruptcy Court approved a recovery plan last year after the coronavirus pandemic grounded most of its fleet, adding to its woes. THAI's total liabilities stood at 338.9 billion baht against total assets of 298.9 billion as of Sept 30 last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Land prices to spike in H2

Land prices in Greater Bangkok are projected to rise at a rapid rate in the second half of 2021, in part because of the forecast of an economic recovery.

06:44
Thailand

Vaccination for Thais

The Ministry of Public Health is pledging to have 30 million Thais vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

06:37
Thailand

PPRP seeks debate ruling

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is to ask the Constitutional Court to rule on the upcoming no-confidence motion in the government after the opposition bloc refused to reword those parts which mentioned the monarchy.

06:33