Govt cuts economic outlook despite smaller Q4 GDP fall
Business

Govt cuts economic outlook despite smaller Q4 GDP fall

published : 15 Feb 2021 at 10:44

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Security officials stand next to a temperature control point in front of a closed nail salon at a BTS commuter train station in Bangkok on Jan 2, 2021, after the capital announced on Saturday partial lockdown measures to deal with a recent uptick in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
The government cut its estimate for economic growth this year to 2.5-3.5% after Thailand suffered its worst slump in more than two decades in 2020 due to the shock from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had previously forecast growth 3.5-4.5% for this year, and the downward revision comes despite latest data showing the economy shrank less than expected in the October-December as domestic activity and exports recovered after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The vital tourism sector remains in limbo because of international travel restrictions, and a Covid-19 outbreak in December has dealt a further blow to the country's fledgling recovery.

The economy shrank 4.2% in the final quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, after a 6.4% contraction in the previous three months, National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) data showed on Monday.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the December quarter, after a revised 6.2% expansion in the September quarter.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the economy would shrink 5.4% year-on-year and grow 0.8% quarter-on-quarter.

In 2020, the economy contracted 6.1%, the biggest fall since 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.

Thailand had largely contained the spread of coronavirus by mid-2020 but new cases detected in December have led to infections across the country and slowed consumption and domestic travel.

The NESDC now expects exports, also a key driver of growth, to rise 5.8% this year, rather than expand 4.2%.

But it also forecasts just 3.2 million foreign tourists this year, down from an earlier forecast of 5 million arrivals.

Last year, there were only 6.7 million foreign tourists versus nearly 40 million arrivals in 2019.

The government has supported the economy with a 1.9 trillion baht stimulus package, while the central bank has slashed interest rates by 75 basis points last year to a record low of 0.50%.

