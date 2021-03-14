Australia, Singapore aim for travel bubble by July

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport on Dec 8, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Australia and Singapore have held talks about allowing travel between them by nationals of the two countries who have had Covid-19 vaccinations, <i>The Age</i> reported, citing Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan.

“Singapore are very keen to work with Australia on a proof of vaccination certificate and we agreed our officials should work together on this,” Tehan said, according to the Melbourne-based newspaper. “I’m scheduled to travel to Singapore in the coming months and this will be a key topic of discussions as we seek to explore a travel bubble with Singapore.”

He said he has held talks with Singapore Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing about the plan.

Australian government sources said they hope the plan will be in place by July or August, The Age reported.

In addition to covering travel by nationals of the two countries, it could allow people from third countries to enter Australia via Singapore after a two-week quarantine there. New Zealand could also be involved in what would become a three-way travel bubble, The Age said.