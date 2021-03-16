Court asks for Orange Line bid files

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has asked the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to submit a number of documents which the court will need to consider the complaint filed by the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) relating to bidding for the Orange Line's western extension.

BTSC, which operates the BTS Skytrain and the Bangkok BRT, is currently pursuing a legal case against the MRTA over its decision to cancel the bidding for the Orange Line's western extension, after a dispute over bidding terms.

As the court has to wait for the MRTA to submit the documents before it can rule on the dispute, the final ruling will now be delivered on May 5, said BTSC's chief operating officer, Surapong Laoha-unya, adding the court has asked the MRTA to submit the documents within 30 days.

Among the documents the court has asked to see are files containing details of the cancelled bid, along with notes and minutes of meetings which show the changes made to the original bidding terms before it was scrapped, as well as a letter by Kanokrat Khunthong, a representative of the Budget Bureau, which confirmed the bureau's objection to the first round of bidding.

"We're a private company, so we don't have [access] to these documents, which have been previously reported in the news," Mr Surapong said, adding the court wants to see these documents from the MRTA before it decides if it would take up the complaint on May 5.

At this point, Mr Surapong said, the court said it has jurisdiction to hear the case.

On a related note, BTSC is appealing the Central Administrative Court's decision not to consider the charges it has alleged against the MRTA of changing the Orange Line's bidding criteria.

Mr Surapong said a final decision on whether the court will consider BTSC's appeal is expected this week.