Pattaya picked to host logistics forum

A GMS logistics forum is scheduled for March 25 at the Amari Hotel Pattaya. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Pattaya is being touted by the government as likely to increase investment confidence in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with the city selected to host a Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) logistics forum that can showcase Thailand as a hub of modern logistics in Asean.

Organiser Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said the geographical location of Pattaya in Chon Buri is convenient for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events to promote logistics investment.

Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao comprise the three provinces that host the EEC, spanning 30,000 rai of land on the eastern coast.

"We want to use the Mice mechanism to build up confidence among investors, especially those in logistics, during this Covid-19 crisis," said Salanroj Sutaschuto, director of TCEB's central and eastern regional office.

Thailand needs to organise international conventions to help it draw foreign businesspeople here, and the GMS logistics forum is a great opportunity, he said.

The forum is jointly organised by TCEB allies including the Mekong Institute, the GMS Freight Transport Association and the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand.

The event, scheduled for March 25 at Amari Hotel Pattaya, is slated for a "hybrid style", said Mr Salanroj.

Activities including talks on changes in logistics caused by the pandemic are scheduled to be broadcast online. A business-matching event for participants is available for those seeking new opportunities in logistics, he said.

The government wants to make the EEC a hub of high-tech industries, with logistics and aviation targeted businesses.

Mr Salanroj said the GMS logistics forum is a signal Thailand is ready to be a hub for four logistics-related industries: aviation, shipping, rail systems and international land transport.

The forum is also preparation for Thailand to hold an international air show in 2023 in the EEC, he said.

"These events emphasise the EEC is still a centre for air, sea and land transport in the GMS," said Mr Salanroj.