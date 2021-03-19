Toyota says it reported Thai bribery probe to US SEC and DoJ

A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on Oct 24, 2019. (Reuters photo)

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it had reported possible violations of anti-bribery laws involving a subsidiary in Thailand to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Toyota said it disclosed the possible violations to the agencies in April 2020, adding that it was cooperating with their investigations.

"The investigations could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties, fines or other sanctions, or litigation by the DOJ or the SEC," the Japanese car maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company could not predict the scope, duration or outcome of the investigations at this time, Toyota said.