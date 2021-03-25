SEC tie-up provides digital infrastructure

Mr Arkhom, centre, and Ms Ruenvadee, third from left, comment on digital infrastructure in the SEC's sandbox at an event on Wednesday at The Athenee Hotel.

In collaboration with the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched end-to-end digital infrastructure for its regulatory sandbox to further integrate digital technologies into operations such as bond issuing through trading, settlement and clearing, and investor services.

SEC secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said corporate bonds are the first product to be issued and traded on the new infrastructure, in collaboration with 19 major bond issuers and 25 securities companies and related businesses.

The SEC estimates in the first phase, corporate bonds issued through the sandbox under its digital infrastructure will exceed 10% of total corporate bonds issued worth 100 billion baht a year.

"The digital infrastructure is preparing to provide a one-day settlement and clearing process. Adoption will depend on each party's decision. Thailand will become the third capital market to provide the end-to-end digital process for settlement and clearing," Ms Ruenvadee said.

CMDF Digital Infrastructure Co Ltd serves as the major operator for the infrastructure. It is a private company with registered capital of 250 million baht, wholly owned and supported by CMDF under the management of three parties, namely the Thai Bankers' Association, the Association of Securities Companies and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The three parties will set standards for data transmission, data digitalisation, issuance of securities, trading, clearing and settlement, and investor services, she said.

According to the SEC, CMDF Digital Infrastructure will expand and connect the infrastructure to the Bank of Thailand and Public Debt Bureau to help provide the issuance of infrastructure government bonds next year.

Some government bonds can already be subscribed online via the Krung Thai online banking system.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the project will be presented as the prototype for a digital infrastructure at the Asean Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting in 2022.

In 2023, the digital infrastructure is expected to be expanded to other products and services such as mutual funds, equity instruments and futures, said Ms Ruenvadee.

The digital infrastructure will enhance the efficiency and transparency of the Thai capital market and answer the needs of various market participants. Fundraisers and investors from any group will have equal access to the market, while operators can cut operational costs using the digital system, said Ms Ruenvadee.