Thailand set to be 'key logistics hub'

Organisers the GMS Logistics Forum pose for a group photo at the opening of the forum at the Amari Pattaya Hotel on Thursday. Among them are Narongchai Akrasanee, fourth from left, steering committee chairman of the Mekong Institute; Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, third from left, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and Ronnakit Ekasing, deputy mayor of Pattaya, fourth from right.

Thailand has the potential to become a key logistics hub in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) through its Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a forum was told.

"When we work together to fulfill the potential of the EEC, Thailand and the GMS can become a powerhouse across the world," said Narongchai Akrasanee, steering committee chairman of the Mekong Institute, at the opening of the GMS Logistics Forum held in Pattaya on Thursday.

Mr Narongchai said connectivity in the logistics and transport sectors, especially in the EEC, is an important step Thailand needs to take to boost its competitive advantage in the global market.

Development projects such as the Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao high-speed railway and the expansion of the sea port at Laem Chabang and Map Ta Phut in the EEC could transform Thailand into a logistics hub in GMS.

Hosted by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Mekong Institute, E-Commerce and Logistics Asean Association, the Bangkok Post, the Economic Eastern Corridor, GMS-FRETA, and the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT), the forum presented opportunities for improving logistics and transport processes in a series of activities running until tomorrow.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of the TCEB, said broader public-private collaboration can unlock economic potential in the EEC.

He added that tapping existing channels such as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) can showcase the value of the EEC to a wider audience to increase international investments.

"By explaining the benefits of the EEC across all sectors of society, we build ownership for transformative change which will see the GMS advance not just in logistics and transport but in technological innovation and market strategies," he said.

Suriyan Vichitlekarn, executive director of the Mekong Institute, said he encouraged government, business, and private sector representatives to take advantage of the policy discussions, targeted solutions, and practical approaches highlighted across the Forum's activities.

At the forum, prime movers presented logistics and infrastructure initiatives and investment opportunities in the EEC, including practical measures to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19.

The Business Forum was followed by a business networking and matching session and product exhibits for service providers and enterprises to exchange insights and link networks to induce lucrative investments. A visit to EEC facilities will be arranged today.