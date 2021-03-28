Stimulus project hoped to generate B15.5bn

The government has expressed confidence the Tour Tiew Thai stimulus project will spur growth in tourism and help salvage the sector from the Covid 19-induced slump with about 15.5 billion baht expected to be generated.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on Saturday said the government will subsidise 40% of package tour payments or up to 5,000 baht per person under the project. People must purchase a package tour from a registered domestic tour agency.

The package must be booked for at least three days and two nights and be worth a minimum price of 12,500 baht. The programme is for tours booked from Sunday to Thursday. Tour agencies eligible for the programme must be registered in Thailand, he said.

The project is expected to boost substantial revenue for businesses in the supply chain such as tour guides, hotels, transport companies, restaurants and tourist sites by more than 12.5 billion baht a year.

Registration for the Tour Tiew Thai subsidies programme will open in early May, the spokesman said.

Another government stimulus project -- the Khon La Khrueng co-payment project -- has been well-received by the public, said secretary-general of the PM's Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. He said the government was preparing to launch a third phase of the Khon La Khrueng project after the Rao Chana and Rao Rak Kan co-payment projects end in May.

Meanwhile, a civil society network led by labour and human rights organisations urged the Social Security Office to allow migrant workers who are insured under Section 33 to participate in the Rao Rak Kan relief project.

Director of the Foundation For Aids Rights Supattra Nakapew said migrant workers made regular contributions to the social security fund and are therefore entitled for the relief programme like anyone else.

She said they put in monthly contributions at the same rate as Thai workers.

Under the project, around 9.3 million people covered by the Social Security Act are given 1,000 baht a week for four weeks through "Paotung", a mobile app developed by the Finance Ministry.