Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Public investment to drive growth in 2023-2024 - Fin Min
Business

Public investment to drive growth in 2023-2024 - Fin Min

published : 31 Mar 2021 at 18:01

writer: Reuters

Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reacts during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Jan 21, 2021. (Reuters file photo)
Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reacts during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Jan 21, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand's economic growth is expected to accelerate from 2023 to 2024, driven by public investment, after slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government is maintaining its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 4% this year, supported by government spending, private investment, exports and tourism, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Restaurant employee fired after alleged abuse of job applicant

A female employee of a well-known restaurant in Bangkok – identified by Thai media as Wine Connection – lost her job after alleged physical abuse of a job applicant who then posted a video of the encounter on social media, drawing heavy criticism from netizens.

18:34
World

Hong Kong rail operator to cut fares to help residents 'ride out tough times'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's rail operator will cut ticket prices by 1.7% this summer in its first reduction in more than a decade as the economy continues to limp along during the coronavirus pandemic.

18:22
Business

Public investment to drive growth in 2023-2024 - Fin Min

Thailand's economic growth is expected to accelerate from 2023 to 2024, driven by public investment, after slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

18:01