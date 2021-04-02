Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT gearing up for digital currency tests
Business

BoT gearing up for digital currency tests

Trials among general public expected to begin in second quarter of 2022

published : 2 Apr 2021 at 18:48

writer: Reuters

(Reuters Photo)
(Reuters Photo)

The Bank of Thailand says it will begin testing use of its retail digital currency for the general public in the second quarter of next year before fully implementing it over the next three to five years.

The retail central bank digital currency (retail CBDC) is aimed at providing access to convenient and secure financial services, said Vachira Arromdee, assistant governor overseeing the financial markets operations group.

“It will not affect the Thai financial system,” she told a briefing on Friday.

The central bank is seeking public opinions by June before developing the digital currency, she said. It has published a discussion paper that can be downloaded from its website.

A retail CBDC is a digital form of money issued by a central bank comparable to physical banknotes. It can be used in financial transactions both online and offline.

China has already begun trials of a so-called digital yuan among consumers in selected cities, and other central banks are planning similar projects. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Travel

Cherry blossoms on Mt Yoshino reach peak bloom, 30,000 sakura trees

NARA, Japan: Cherry blossoms covering Mount Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms on Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.

19:39
World

Pacquiao to those attacking Asians: 'Fight me instead'

HONG KONG: Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has emerged from training camp and senatorial duties to speak out against the recent spike in anti-Asian attacks in the United States.

19:28
Business

No joyride

BTS operator threatens to sue City Hall for 30 billion baht, the amount it says it has spent running the skytrain extension for the BMA since 2017.

19:09