Hollywood content to drive entertainment at Aquaverse near Pattaya

An artist's impression of the theme and water park based on Columbia Pictures studio to open near Pattaya in October. (Photo from Aquaverse)

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and Amazon Falls Co on Wednesday announced a deal to develop Aquaverse, the world’s first theme and water park based on productions from SPE’s Colombia Pictures studio, on a 36-rai area of land near Pattaya.

Aquaverse is expected to feature state-of-the-art rides and new thematic attractions bringing to life beloved characters from Hollywood movies such as Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Hotel Transylvania.

The park includes eight themed “immersive” zones with a range of both water and land-based attractions, as well as a live show.

The water park is scheduled to open in October.

“We are delighted to team up with Amazon Falls Co in launching Sony Pictures’ first theme and water park and are inspired by the vision of creating an entertainment destination in Thailand. The park is the next step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilising its strong global film and TV brands,” said Jeffrey Godsick, head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

”We are creating an opportunity for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions,” he said.

SPE is a subsidiary of the Tokyo, Japan-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution, television production, television networks, digital content creation and distribution, operation of studio facilities and the development of new entertainment products, services and technology.

Liakat Dhanji, chief executive and chairman of Amazon Falls Co, said the breadth of global content provided by Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience.

“The launch of Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of the integrated entertainment destination as part of the Eastern Economic Corridor’s [EEC] smart city. Alongside our unique rides and attractions, we look forward to forging a new partnership with top accommodation, technology, retail and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with our visitors,” said Mr Dhanji.

The investment figures for Aquaverse were not disclosed.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Office, said negotiations regarding the joint investment between the two firms have taken around two years.

He said the project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC. The theme park will be a key component in the EEC Smart City development plan which is expected to attract young visitors to Pattaya, said Mr Kanit.

“SPE agreed to invest in the EEC as the EEC has U-tapao aviation, high-speed rails to link three airports, 5G technology and clean energy projects.”

Mr Kanit said the EEC is set to provide full support including 5G service and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links and partnership via clean energy and an investment promotion package.

Earlier report: Sony Pictures to set up amusement park in Thailand