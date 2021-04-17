NHA urged to speed up low-rent housing

Pantip Sripimol, the Sepo director-general, says a public-private partnership should be considered for low-cost rental housing.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has been urged to speed up the development of a rental housing scheme for low-income earners, says the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo) has urged the.

The "Ban Kheha Sukpracha" housing project was approved this week at a State Enterprise Policy Commission meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, said Pantip Sripimol, the Sepo director-general.

Under the five-year scheme, 100,000 units will be developed for low-income earners in the kingdom, with an aim to provide 20,000 housing units per year.

Ms Pantip said the NHA has been asked to consider using a public-private partnership (PPP) investment model to help fast-track the project, noting that the Social Development and Human Security Ministry is expected to come up with more details in the next meeting.

In a related development, Gen Prayut has recommended that 52 state enterprises find new business models that will generate more income and serve the public, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

He said the prime minister has stressed a need for the country's state enterprises to increase their partnership with the private sector in the form of PPP to reduce the burden on state budgets.

Quoting the prime minister, Mr Anucha said business performances and public services could be used in evaluations of each state enterprise in the future.

According to Mr Anucha, the prime minister has instructed the State Enterprise Policy Commission to streamline the work of 123 firms set up by state enterprises.

He said the prime minister has also suggested that actions be taken if any of these firms are non-performing to avoid causing burdens.

The order came as the meeting acknowledged the 2019 performances of these firms. Of the total, 71 reported profits, 25 reported losses and 27 were in the process of being liquidated or dissolved.

In 2016, the government introduced a policy requiring state enterprises to submit their plans to set up an affiliated firm to the State Enterprise Policy Commission for review before it goes to the cabinet for consideration.