CPN attests to the safety of its shopping centres

CentralWorld deploys a cleaning team as part of its 'Hygiene & Safety' master plan to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Central Pattana (CPN) has reassured customers of hygiene and safety measures at 33 shopping centres nationwide while encouraging the public to practice self-discipline.

The operator of CentralWorld, CentralPlaza, CentralFestival, Central Phuket and Central Village said it has rolled out proactive Covid-19 measures throughout the country.

Every employee has been trained to adhere to the five core criteria of the master plan: extra screening, social distancing, safety tracking, deep cleaning and touchless experiences.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, executive vice-president of marketing at CPN, said that amid the current situation, the most important thing is to pull together and keep our guard up.

"Central Pattana will continue maintaining the highest standard as we were the first to roll out an exhaustive, flexible and up-to-date hygiene and safety master plan spanning five core criteria which later became a new social norm."

Our master plan has been updated regularly to ensure the most responsive measures are in place as we have dealt with cases in our shopping centres," he said.

"In order to set a high bar and ensure our shopping centres offer a safe space for people to shop with confidence, we've introduced new technologies such as touchless elevators, alcohol gel-providing robots, and are encouraging social distancing on the premises," he said.

"We conduct a daily evaluation and have a team that monitors movements and voices on social media minute-by-minute, 24 hours a day. In this digital era, everything happens quickly, so our response must be timely, concise and in line with the 'Golden Time' strategy. Every case we encounter is evaluated so we can learn from it. Every scenario we have faced has led us to create stronger measures," said Mr Nattakit.

These steps are in line with those at the Ministry of Public Health which is encouraging people to protect themselves to the best of their ability by social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing and using the Thai Chana app.

"We have good measures, a good system, and a good team. Even though there is a new outbreak, we will be able to handle the situation professionally with our hygiene and safety standards."