FTI expects clear vaccine distribution plan from PM

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) expects concrete plans after a talk with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday during which the FTI will propose a Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan and discuss economic stimulus packages.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree, who called a meeting on proposals on Monday, stressed it is time for the government to set a clear policy on state-private efforts to speed up the vaccine rollout.

Vaccine distribution will be the centre of discussions tomorrow as all parties agree this is crucial to restore the economy and build business confidence.

"Today, businessmen and people have no confidence in the economy. They have delayed their spending which affects the flow of money," said Mr Supant.

FTI expects the Thailand Industrial Sentiment Index in March to also drop, further reflecting an unpleasant business mood after the second Covid-19 outbreak, which erupted in mid-December last year.

The third wave of the pandemic, the worst outbreak so far, started in early April before the Songkran Festival.

Earlier, FTI announced it would support the government by procuring vaccines to give to company staff and factory workers.

Around 50,000 factories affiliated with FTI said they are willing to buy 100,000 doses of vaccines and their numbers are increasing, said the federation.

Also, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) plans to ask the prime minister to allow the private sector to import 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Rajiv Mangal, chief executive of TATA Steel Thailand Plc, a business unit of India's largest steel maker, said his firm is interested in importing vaccines from India to give to its staff in Thailand.

"Tata Steel is waiting for a policy to allow firms to import vaccines. It's good if the government can do it," he said.