Malls, retail outlets told to ensure supply

People flock to buy food and consumer products at a supermarket in the Srinakarin area in Bangkok during a previous Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Shopping malls and retail stores have been asked to stock up on necessary goods to meet consumer demand as the third Covid-19 outbreak remains volatile, according to the Department of Internal Trade.

It also asked operators of online food delivery platforms, which are expected to receive more purchase orders, not to increase their service prices.

Department chief Wattanasak Sur-iam said yesterday officials want to make sure there are enough goods, notably rice, dry and frozen food, canned food and drinking water, for sale at supermarkets as people may increase their purchases during the ongoing outbreak.

Consumers are likely to buy and stock up on food and other necessary products as they try to avoid leaving their home to reduce the chance of contracting the highly contagious virus.

"Wholesalers and retailers confirmed that there are enough products for sale so customers don't need to hoard," said Mr Wattanasak, referring to a recent talk with business people.

"Online food delivery operators also insisted they will not increase service prices."

He said internal trade officials will keep on inspecting the supply of products and prices in department stores and goods shops to make sure they will not have any issues that worsen the Covid-19 impact.