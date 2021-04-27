Hua Hin may allow foreign tourists soon

Hua Hin's red light district is deserted on April 12, 2021, following the closure of bars and a spike in Covid-19 cases in Hua Hin and other districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. (Photo by Dave Kendall)

Hua Hin is ready to follow the government's reopening plan and target vaccinated tourists without quarantine requirements in October under the Hua Hin Recharge campaign.

Krod Rojanastien, a member of the committee of Thai Chamber of Commerce, who is leading the collaboration from the private sector, said Hua Hin has the potential to be included in the reopening plan due to its reputation for wellness tourism and as a long-stay destination only a few hours away from Bangkok.

Under Hua Hin Recharge plan, the pilot areas will cover Hua Hin Municipality and the Nong Kae district, a total area of 86.36 sq km with 182 registered hotels.

Similar to the Phuket sandbox model, tourists with proof of vaccination will be able to take flights to Suvarnabhumi Airport or a private jet to Hua Hin airport. They will have to pass an RT-PCR test upon arrival and must activate Thailand Plus, a tracing application before transferring to hotels via private vehicle.

Mr Krod, who is also president of the Thai Spa Association, said operators are preparing to offer tour packages. They are also working with operators from different destinations, including Pattaya and Phuket, to swap tourists after they complete their seven-day trip in Hua Hin.

If Hua Hin Recharge can commence as scheduled, operators are expected to welcome around 100,000 international tourists, especially from China, Germany, Scandinavian nations, the UK and Japan, contributing 1.2 billion baht in tourism receipts.

"In order to achieve reopening, inoculations in Hua Hin must start by June 1 and continue until Sept 30 with the number of required doses needed being 353,498," said Mr Krod.

Of the total, there are 89,880 tourism workers who need to be vaccinated.

However, success will rely on 14 million doses to be given to 10 million people in Bangkok in May.

Mr Krod said that after discussions with the Tourism and Sports Ministry yesterday, this concept received approval but operators have to include vaccinations for people in the nearby areas also such as Pran Buri and Cha-am in Phetchaburi.

Hua Hin Recharge will be officially proposed to the National Tourism Policy Committee's meeting on May 6 before seeking further approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.