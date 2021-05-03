State hurries GI registration

Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice was submitted for GI registration in China.

Thailand is speeding up registration of geographical indication (GI) products in four countries to prevent foreign sellers from claiming they make the products and helping to increase Thai exports during the pandemic this year.

GI is a certificate indicating goods with unique characteristics come from certain localities, provinces, regions or countries.

Applications for the registration have been sent to authorities in China, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia, said Prayoth Benyasut, deputy chief of the Intellectual Property Department.

The products are Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China; Doi Chaang and Doi Tung coffee as well as Huay Mon pineapple in Japan; Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam; and Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo in Malaysia.

The GI registration in foreign countries will help protect Thai products that originate from certain provinces, he said. The unique characteristics of these products are attractive to both Thai and foreign buyers.

The move also bolsters exports.

"Exports of Thai GI products are expected to increase by 5-10% this year, up from 1 billion baht last year," said Mr Prayoth.

Thailand has registered many GI products abroad, including Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Doi Chaang coffee, Doi Tung coffee, and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in the EU; Isan indigenous Thai silk yarn in Vietnam; and Lamphun brocade Thai silk in India and Indonesia.

Sales of GI products are promising as they become increasingly well-known among customers. This has led the government to encourage many communities to develop product quality to increase their value.

Thailand can increase total market volume to more than 36 billion baht since the state promotion of GI products, said the department.

There are 137 indigenous products with GI registration in 76 provinces. The department plans for registration cover all 77 provinces this year.

The latest GI product is Kaw Diew Phichit rice, which was registered on April 27.